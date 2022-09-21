Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the Venice Beach ‘Sameday Health’ facility.
.
Video sponsored by Montana Merchants.
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the Venice Beach ‘Sameday Health’ facility.
This Is My Brave Comes to Santa Monica’s Broad Stage for Live Show Shining a Light on Mental Illness and Addiction
September 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
September 25 show features community members who live with mental health challenges telling their stories through poetry, music, comedy and...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue in Venice to Celebrate National Drive Electric Week
September 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Thursday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST. As part of Electric Car Week, on Thursday, September 22,...
Lights Remain out at Venice Fishing Pier!
September 20, 2022 Nick Antonicello
A major electrical system repair will take to get the pier illuminated once again. By Nick Antonicello The lights at...
17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center
September 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
September 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Venice Boulevard Apartment Expansion Project Fully Framed
September 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Venice Voters and the Rest of LA This November!
September 16, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
World’s Largest Cleanup Event Comes to Venice Beach This Weekend
September 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years
September 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Estate sale set for September 30 and 31 By Dolores Quintana James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a...
LA County Sheriff’s Department Executes Search Warrant on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
September 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Kuehl calls corruption investigation “bogus” By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday executed a search warrant on...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...Read more
POPULAR
Retired LA Councilmember Ruth Galanter Endorses Erin Darling in CD-11
The iconic former Councilmember, a victim of a knife attack and slow-growth supporter for change was responsible for the transformation...Read more