Venice Shorts: “Last Thursday” Summer Concert Series Continues This Week at Ocean Front Walk

The BROBOTS will headline at Dudley Avenue beginning at 6:30 PM till Sunset

By Nick Antonicello

The Last Thursday Summer Concert Series continues July 25th at Oceanfront Walk and Dudley Avenue beginning at 6:30 PM and the event is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks, Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), Venice Paparazzi and the Venice Beach BID, four more local bands will be playing at the following venues:

FLY N LION – Venice Beach Bar

TOOLA AND SOIRE – The Waterfront Café

OTTOMAN – The Fig Tree Café

THE ALIENS THAT ATE HOLLYWOOD – The Rose Room

All four locations are located at the boardwalk at Venice Beach.

“This concert series has been wildly successful and is a great way to bring tourists and locals alike back to the boardwalk. It is also an opportunity to showcase local musical talent while promoting all that OFW has to offer,” noted Brian Averill, President of the Venice Neighborhood Council and longtime area Venetian.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Antonicello is a member of the Oceanfront Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com