October 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

Pictured: 2020/21 Jacket of Excellence Award Winners.
News, Upbeat Beat

Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...
News, Video

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadows

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Real Estate, Video

Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Food & Drink, Video

Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice

October 5, 2022

Read more
October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Real Estate, Video

Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...

Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Video, Wellness

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR