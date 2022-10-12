William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend
October 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!
October 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadows
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay
September 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
Venice Chamber Is Hiring!
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...
