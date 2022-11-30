November 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired her and her friend Kate to launch an adaptive clothing company to help others on their road to recovery. 
Video sponsored by Vistamar School.

