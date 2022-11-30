Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired her and her friend Kate to launch an adaptive clothing company to help others on their road to recovery.
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
Venice Sign Lighting Returns This Weekend
November 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual event returns December 3 The annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend! The event, now in its 11th...
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays
November 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Turns 20 With Community Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
California Locos Celebrate Legendary Surf/Rock Artist Rick Griffin with Venice Beach Event
November 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Event will take place November 30 at The Waterfront Local art collective California Locos is hosting a tribute to legendary...
Culver City’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow
November 23, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at 5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022
November 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Venice Family Clinic Names New CEO
November 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth ...
Annual Moby Dick Reading Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend
November 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
November 19 and 20 at the Venice Breakwater The Venice Oceanarium’s annual Moby Dick reading returns to Venice Beach this...
