Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams

IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica, radiates peacefulness and calm in a turbulent world. Owner and creator Jen Williams opened the studio in November of 2021 and is having a bit of a pop culture moment since the studio and its services were featured in the February 20 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

The building was designed by environmental architect David Hertz, a leader in sustainable architecture and regenerative design. He has decades of experience in the practice and innovation of green building; the building itself is steeped in beautiful and environmentally conscious design. If it can be said that a building has an aura, IntoMeSea’s studio has one, which is noticeable as you approach it.

I spoke with owner Jen Williams about the studio and all it offers to residents of Santa Monica and beyond.

Dolores Quintana: Tell me a little about IntoMeSea

Jen Williams: We call it Quantum Wellness Studio because we tap into wellness aspects that aren’t typically common in most other places. We have floatation therapy and energetic soaking in crystal tubs, gigantic quartz crystal tubs. We have infrared saunas. We have a halotherapy salt chamber, which is great for the microbiome of our lungs, which is on everyone’s minds since so many people are getting sick. It’s great for that and the immune system and so forth.

We also have fire and ice, which is contrast therapy with the cold plunge and the infrared sauna. We also have a cool light called a Lucia number three; it’s technically a hypnagogic light, which will put a person into the state of hypnagogia, which is the state between wakefulness and sleep, which actually stimulates alpha and theta brainwaves. It activates the pineal gland. It’s great for insomnia, anxiety and depression. It boosts serotonin levels and increases melatonin output. It’s not to be mistaken with what people think of light therapy as red light therapy; we do have red light in the infrared saunas. If needed, that’s where someone can get the red light, their boost of red light.

Dolores Quintana: So IntoMeSea has a lot of therapies that are centered on wellness, as

well as events, correct? Please tell me more about the wellness events.

Jen Williams: We have an event space, and we call it the labyrinth room. There’s a gigantic labyrinth that’s been hand-painted on the floor. The events range from a Full Moon monthly Tarot ceremony with a local tarot reader, Fabio, who is amazing, to past life regression and tea ceremonies to sound baths and breathwork.

We do a weekly breath church on Sundays. There are embodiment and movement classes inspired by movement and dance, breath work, and cacao ceremonies. It really ranges the gamut of energetic work and spirituality work. We don’t prescribe to any one type of spirituality; we like to include everything. It’s a great complement to the services because the services help integrate the work that’s done in a lot of the events.

Dolores Quintana: So you find that the events and services work together harmoniously.

Jen Williams: Very harmonious, and many times, somebody could come and have this fantastic breathwork event and experience these breakthroughs. Then, they can try a float tank and integrate that or in the crystal tub, and many of the services also work well together.

Say somebody wants to work on manifestation. They can do the Lucia Light followed by a session in a crystal tub so that whatever comes up for a person in a Lucia Light service, they can then integrate into the crystal tub service, which is about manifestation and intention setting.

Dolores Quintana: Some of the services might be useful in dealing with issues that someone has in their lives from past events.

Jen Williams: I mean, yeah. If somebody wants to work through clearing blockages or feels stuck somewhere, the Lucia lights are great for that, as well as the crystal tub. We are not therapists; we’re not doctors. We can’t diagnose or treat any particular thing; we want to create a space to allow a person to move through their own experiences.

Dolores Quintana: Could it be used for people who may be at a place where they feel like they want to make some kind of breakthrough? Maybe they want to get through a stagnant period, say they’re low energy, or there may be a specific issue they can’t resolve. If they have repetitive thoughts about something that happened and it is bothering them, but they want just to get away, not get away from it, but help themselves process it because our brains are part of our bodies, so they affect how our body feels and functions.

Jen Williams: Absolutely. The space helps people break through old patterns or old belief systems. We also have an intimacies co-creator. Her name is Martha Lockie, and she does Akashic Records readings. You can book a reading with Martha, especially if they have repetitive patterns or something keeps showing up in their life—a type of relationship or job or, specific thought patterns, and so forth. Martha can do an Akashic Records reading, and Martha has been trained in Akashic Records readings and has been accessing it for many years. She provides a mantra that’s practiced and so forth, and she can guide the person to pinpoint those specific things they might need assistance with. Then, they can integrate it either in a float tank in the crystal tub, with the Lucia light, or a combination of them. Some of the services have physical health aspects, but we also have energetic health aspects as well.

Dolores Quintana: Is there anything else that you might like our readers to know?

Jen Williams: We’re a green business. Everything we do is green-certified with the City of Santa Monica. We really care about the planet, and so forth, sustainability and all our, you know, as much of our packaging as we can do possibly is, you know, either biodegradable plastics or you know, like even when it comes to like our little cellophane wrappers for our Q tips and cotton, cotton pads and so forth, you know, we try to keep everything as green as possible. And if anybody wants to book, they can book directly on the website.

When I originally came up with the concept of IntoMeSea, it was really important for me to create a space where people could come and find their authenticity and connect to their authentic selves. Those people could then collectively take that sense of authenticity into the world.