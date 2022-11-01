Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class botanical drug against head and neck cancers. To participate in the study you can contact Saroj.Basak@va.gov
.
Video sponsored by Yes on SMC.
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Live Art Auction Showcasing Real Works Happening This Sunday
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Developers Secure $40 Million Loan for Del Rey Apartments Under Construction
October 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...
47-Unit, Mixed-Use Development Planned for Venice Boulevard
October 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction
October 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...
Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!
October 27, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...
LAFD Put Out to Venice Fires
Houses on Flower Street and Brooks Avenue catch fire this week Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) crews put out two...
Local Historic Bar With Ghost Inspired Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Paloma Now Open in Former Zinque Space on Abbot Kinney
Mediterranean-style restaurant up and running in new Venice space with over 130 outdoor seats By Dolores Quintana Paloma is now...
Los Angeles Second Most Expensive City in Country for Burger and Fries
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
October 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Antiquities Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend
October 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Venice Family Clinic Honors Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer at Power of Us Event
October 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
