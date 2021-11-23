November 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC

Santa Monica College‘s 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students. Video brought to you by Montana Ave Small Business Saturday.

in Wellness
