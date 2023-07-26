(Video) Local Kids Take Advantage of Summer Day Camps

Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children
@yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer #summercamp #sports #california #fyp ♬ Christmas Kids – Roar
Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children
@yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer #summercamp #sports #california #fyp ♬ Christmas Kids – Roar
July 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...
July 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
July 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
July 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...
July 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
July 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...
June 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...
June 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Footage posted on the information sharing and public safety website Citizen shows what the scene was like during the incident...
June 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, this work/living space offers three lots for north of $26 million. @yovenicenews Look at this $26M...
June 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...
June 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children @yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer...Read more
The Event Will Take Place From 11 p.m. To 3 a.m. Gimme Gimme Disco is a dance party featuring ABBA...Read more