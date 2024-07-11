(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m.
@yovenicenews This Saprano singer is set to take the stage July 13 #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #singing #singer #saprano ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
July 11, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
July 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...
July 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Sale Is Intended to Satisfy Regulators By Zach Armstrong The Pavilions supermarket in Marina del Rey, located at 4365...
July 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
A Throng of New Menu Items Are Exclusive to Tartine Venice By Zach Armstrong After more than two decades of...
“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...
Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...
The event is part of the library’s Reading Challenge series and is designed for kids The Los Angeles Fire Department...
The Exhibit, Located on the Venice Pier, Features an Array of Oceanographic Displays, Including Rare Specimens, Shark Jaws, and Historical...
A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio A prestigious...
The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @yovenicenews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...
The Festival Will Feature Live Performances, Live Painting, a Display of Artworks, a Historian Delving Into the Cultural History of...
The Annual Competition Brings The Canal Community Together @yovenicenews Rubber ducks filled the Venice Canals on July4th #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...
Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
