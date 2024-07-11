July 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m.

@yovenicenews This Saprano singer is set to take the stage July 13 #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #singing #singer #saprano ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in News, Video
Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Reward Offered for Information on Abused German Shepherd Found Near Malibu Creek Canyon

July 11, 2024

Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
Hard, News

Council Approves Five-Year-Plan to Improve Big Blue Bus Services

July 11, 2024

The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Supermarket to be Sold Under Merger Plan

July 10, 2024

The Sale Is Intended to Satisfy Regulators By Zach Armstrong The Pavilions supermarket in Marina del Rey, located at 4365...

Photo: Tartine Bakery
Dining, News

Tartine Bakery Opens Venice Beach Location

July 10, 2024

A Throng of New Menu Items Are Exclusive to Tartine Venice By Zach Armstrong After more than two decades of...
News, Real Estate

LAPD Detectives and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Artist Dave Quick’s “Return from the Burn” Exhibition to Open at Bergamot’s Lois Lambert Gallery

July 10, 2024

Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...
News, upbeat

LAFD Fire Truck Visit and Storytime at Venice Library

July 10, 2024

The event is part of the library’s Reading Challenge series and is designed for kids The Los Angeles Fire Department...
News, upbeat

Venice Oceanarium Seeks Volunteers for Weekly Marine Science Pop-Up

July 9, 2024

The Exhibit, Located on the Venice Pier, Features an Array of Oceanographic Displays, Including Rare Specimens, Shark Jaws, and Historical...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Five-Bedroom Home on Mountain View Goes for $5.3M

July 9, 2024

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio A prestigious...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @yovenicenews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
News

Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

July 9, 2024

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesoulstice
News, upbeat

Inaugural ‘Venice Soulstice’ to Celebrate Westside’s Black Culture and Community

July 8, 2024

The Festival Will Feature Live Performances, Live Painting, a Display of Artworks, a Historian Delving Into the Cultural History of...
News, Video

(Video) Rubber Ducks Fill the Venice Canals on July 4th

July 8, 2024

The Annual Competition Brings The Canal Community Together @yovenicenews Rubber ducks filled the Venice Canals on July4th #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Four Arrested After Brawl at the Santa Monica Pier

July 8, 2024

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...

