LAFD Fire Truck Visit and Storytime at Venice Library

The Los Angeles Fire Department will host a special event for children at the Venice – Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., children will have the opportunity to hear a story about fire trucks and see a real LAFD fire truck in person.

The event is part of the library’s Reading Challenge series and is designed for kids. It will be conducted in English and includes a storytime and a chance to explore the fire truck.

For ADA accommodations, attendees are advised to call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.