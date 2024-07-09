Venice Oceanarium Seeks Volunteers for Weekly Marine Science Pop-Up

The Exhibit, Located on the Venice Pier, Features an Array of Oceanographic Displays, Including Rare Specimens, Shark Jaws, and Historical Artifacts

The Venice Oceanarium’s weekly pop-up Marine Science exhibit, a popular attraction drawing thousands of locals and visitors, is currently seeking volunteers to assist with its Sunday operations.

The exhibit, located on the Venice Pier, features an array of oceanographic displays, including rare specimens, shark jaws, and historical artifacts. Visitors can engage as Citizen Scientists, using water testing kits to gather ocean data, observing sand grains and seawater samples under microscopes, and exploring marine life through ocean-inspired poetry and drawings.

Volunteers are needed to help with the setup and teardown of the exhibit. Specific times are:

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. for setup

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. for teardown

Volunteers will also receive docent orientation over the course of four Sundays, assisting from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No marine biology degree is required; a passion for the ocean and curiosity are the only prerequisites. The Venice Oceanarium employs a layered learning approach, allowing volunteers to gradually absorb new information and expand their knowledge base with each session.

For those interested but not ready to commit, the Venice Oceanarium has posted a two-part World Ocean Day feature on Facebook and Instagram, detailing the setup process for the Marine Science Pop-ups and highlighting additional public activities and docent experiences.

Volunteers can also try out the experience for a day before making a commitment. For more information or to sign up, go to https://www.veniceoceanarium.org/get-involved-volunteer-sponsor.