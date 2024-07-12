THIS WEEKEND: Third Annual SWIRL SurfSkate Festival

It Will Feature an Expanded Carver Ramp Setup With New Elements. The Day Concludes With a Live DJ Set by Jeremy Sole and a Special Guest Performance

Venice’s third annual SWIRL SurfSkate Festival will require tickets for entry this year. The event, organized by GRLSWIRL, will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT at Windward Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Venice, CA.

The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. with a surf paddle out at Tower 26 in Santa Monica, welcoming surfers of all ages, genders, and skill levels. Coffee and pastries will be provided.

Following the paddle out, there will be a 70s-themed DJ set and hangout at MUD\WTR

from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., offering discounted drinks for GRLSWIRL participants.

The SurfSkate competition will take place from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Windward and Pacific Avenues, featuring an expanded Carver ramp setup with new elements for this year’s event. The day concludes with a live DJ set by Jeremy Sole and a special guest performance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A public pop-up wave ramp and pump track will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees must sign a waiver to participate.

The festival celebrates surfskate culture with live music, food trucks, community tents, legendary judges like Christian Hosoi and Selema Masekela, and huge prizes, including a Pedal E-bike and a four-day stay at Puro Surf Academy in El Salvador.



For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swirl-surfskate-fest-2024-must-have-a-ticket-to-enter-this-year-tickets-908391031027?aff=erelexpmlt.