July 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @venicesoulstice

Inaugural ‘Venice Soulstice’ to Celebrate Westside’s Black Culture and Community

The Festival Will Feature Live Performances, Live Painting, a Display of Artworks, a Historian Delving Into the Cultural History of Black Communities on the Westside, and Jamaican Cuisine

The inaugural Venice Soulstice will take place on July 20 at the First Baptist Church of Venice, a cornerstone of the historically Black neighborhood of Oakwood. This event aims to celebrate Black expression through music, dance, art, food, and storytelling.

The festival will feature live performances by Mofaya & Friends, the Olokun Cultural Group, Wadada Khufu, and Just Satyan. Attendees will also enjoy live painting by artist Gakwaya and a display of stunning artworks. Author and historian Alison Rose Jefferson will delve into the cultural history and progress of Black communities on LA’s Westside, while Ozi’s Kitchen will provide savory Jamaican cuisine.

Venice Soulstice, a not-for-profit organization, aims to create opportunities for independent artists and bridge communities through the power of expression. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the artists, knowledge producers, and contributors and will fund affordable housing and community-focused projects in Oakwood.

Although the event is held at a church, it is not a religious event. Organizers request that guests respect the strict rules of no alcohol, smoking, or drugs on the First Baptist Church property.

The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Space Barn, located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291. Tickets are priced between $25 and $35 and can be purchased at the Venice Soulstice website.

For more information, visit https://www.venicesoulstice.com/.

in News, upbeat
