Arcane Space to Showcase MANTIS LOKE Exhibit Throughout July

“Mantis Loke” Explores the Boundaries of Painting, Sculpture, and Installation Art Through a Unique Collaborative Process

The ARCANE Space in Venice Beach will host “MANTIS LOKE,” a collaborative art exhibit featuring the works of Holden Fuller, EM Graff, and Tony Lombardo III from July 13 to 28. The exhibit will be open Fridays from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“MANTIS LOKE” explores the boundaries of painting, sculpture, and installation art through a unique collaborative process. The three artists, known for their abstraction, mixed media, and symbolic language, will create an immersive, site-specific piece by intertwining their individual styles.

The exhibit will also feature individual works by Fuller, Graff, and Lombardo within the collaborative context. The trio previously worked together at the 2024 Bombay Beach Biennale, where they coined the term “Mantis Loke” to describe the dynamic, mythological energy they generate as a team. They aim to bring this same vibrancy to ARCANE Space.

Founded in October 2017 by Morleigh Steinberg and Frally Hynes, ARCANE Space has become a prominent venue for both emerging and established artists.

The exhibit will be held at 324 Sunset Avenue, Unit G, in Venice, CA. For more information, go to https://www.arcanespacela.com/.

