July 18, 2024
Photo: Google Earth

Charlie XCX-Themed Event Coming to Venice West

Many Have Referred to the Season as “Brat Girl Summer”

By Zach Armstrong

Venice Beach is going to be ‘bumpin’ that.

On August 2, “Club XCX : A Charli Party” will be taking place at the Venice West venue located at 1717 Lincoln Blvd. Doors will open at 11 p.m. and tickets are available to those 21 and up. According to TicketWeb.com, advance tickets for the event go just north of $18.

Following the June release of her latest full-length EP, many have referred to the season as “Brat Girl Summer.” Social media has been inundated in recent months with posts of XCX fans sporting the record’s slime green color and/or celebrating the nightclub lifestyle associated with the English pop sensation. 

The most recent viral trend inspired by the critically acclaimed album is the “Apple” dance; in which an individual centered in frame makes staccato movements aligned with the verse “I think the apple’s rotten right to the core/ From all the things passed down from all the apples coming before. I split the apple down symmetrical lines/ And what I find is kinda scary, makes me just wanna drive.” 

“Brat” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and received a rare 10/10 score from influential YouTube music reviewer Anthony Fantano (considered to be a major event among internet music nerds).

Tickets and more information about the West L.A. event can be found at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/club-xcx-a-charli-the-venice-west-tickets/13691723

