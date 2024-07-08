(Video) Rubber Ducks Fill the Venice Canals on July 4th

The Annual Competition Brings The Canal Community Together
@yovenicenews Rubber ducks filled the Venice Canals on July4th #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #fyp #california #rubberducky #rubberduck ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
July 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
July 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...
July 5, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
July 5, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @yovenicenews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...
July 4, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Venice celebrates its 119th Birthday, America now 248 Years Young By Nick Antonicello Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...
July 3, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...
July 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...
July 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events...
Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
July 1, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Where is the Real Data for Venice? By Nick Antonicello After billions of dollars spent and squandered on this hapless...
July 1, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica...
July 1, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...
June 30, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The meeting comes less than a year after the Department announced it would remove what it described as “aging” playground...
