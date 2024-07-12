July 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica City Council

This Homeless Santa Monica Resident Saved a Teenage Girl From a Vicious Attack

City Council’s Commendation for Wilker Was Made at Its Most Recent Meeting on July 9

By Zach Armstrong

Santa Monica City Council commended a local unhoused resident for her heroic efforts in fighting off Jawann Garnett, who now faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison for his actions, from assaulting and possibly attempting to murder a teenage girl on Santa Monica Beach in late June.

On June 24 just before 10 a.m., Jenna Wilker was on Santa Monica beach when she witnessed Garnett attempting to strangle and rape a 17-year-old girl. She acted promptly to pull the perpetrator away from his victim, but was punched and bitten by the man before he continued attacking the teenage victim. Soon after, Garnett then began assaulting a woman in her 70s, pulling her into the ocean and holding her underwater.

Authorities arrived within minutes, halting Garnett’s rampage and taking him into custody. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and later released. The other two victims, including Wilker, were treated on scene by lifeguards and fire department personnel.

Following the incident, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse for the attack on the juvenile, assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit rape for the attack on Wilker, and attempted murder and kidnapping for the assault on the elderly woman.

Garnett, who is currently homeless, has a criminal history in Los Angeles County that includes prior arrests for assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence. 

City Council’s commendation for Wilker was made at its most recent meeting on July 9. 

“Jenna’s actions demonstrated selflessness and courage under extreme circumstances, and prevented further harm to the victim and helped the SMPD apprehend the suspect. Jenna’s actions highlight the important role a bystander can play when they see someone in need of help.” Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock stated on LinkedIn.

A GoFundMe page titled “Let’s House Our Hero, Jenna Wilker” aims to raise $15,000 in order for Wilker to find a residence and help pay for food and other bills. At the time of this writing, the campaign has raised over $4,600 across 123 donations. 

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-house-our-hero-jenna-wilker.

Related Posts
News

Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

By Susan Payne A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Third Annual SWIRL SurfSkate Festival

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

It Will Feature an Expanded Carver Ramp Setup With New Elements. The Day Concludes With a Live DJ Set by...

Photo: Facebook: @Hotel Erwin
Dining, News

Pizza Girl’s First Brick-and-Mortar Shop Opens Along Venice Beach

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Its Owner, Caroline D’Amore, Has Made Several Film Appearances, Modeled, and Toured Internationally With Paris Hilton as a DJ By...
News, Video

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. @yovenicenews This Saprano singer is set to take the...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Reward Offered for Information on Abused German Shepherd Found Near Malibu Creek Canyon

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
Hard, News

Council Approves Five-Year-Plan to Improve Big Blue Bus Services

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Supermarket to be Sold Under Merger Plan

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

The Sale Is Intended to Satisfy Regulators By Zach Armstrong The Pavilions supermarket in Marina del Rey, located at 4365...

Photo: Tartine Bakery
Dining, News

Tartine Bakery Opens Venice Beach Location

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

A Throng of New Menu Items Are Exclusive to Tartine Venice By Zach Armstrong After more than two decades of...
News, Real Estate

LAPD Detectives and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Artist Dave Quick’s “Return from the Burn” Exhibition to Open at Bergamot’s Lois Lambert Gallery

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...
News, upbeat

LAFD Fire Truck Visit and Storytime at Venice Library

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

The event is part of the library’s Reading Challenge series and is designed for kids The Los Angeles Fire Department...
News, upbeat

Venice Oceanarium Seeks Volunteers for Weekly Marine Science Pop-Up

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Exhibit, Located on the Venice Pier, Features an Array of Oceanographic Displays, Including Rare Specimens, Shark Jaws, and Historical...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Five-Bedroom Home on Mountain View Goes for $5.3M

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio A prestigious...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @yovenicenews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...

