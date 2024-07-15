THIS WEEKEND: Conquer the Pier 5K and 1K Run

Runners Will Have Access to a Fitness Expo and Various Samples From Local Shops and Eateries

The annual Conquer the Pier 5K and 1K run will take place this Saturday, July 20, at Venice Beach. The event, which starts and finishes at the iconic Venice Beach Pier, promises a unique experience for all participants.

Runners will have access to a fitness expo and various samples from local shops and eateries by showing their race bibs at sponsored locations. The festivities will culminate in a finish line celebration party on the world-famous pier.

All participants will receive a commemorative die-cast VBR 5K or 1 Mile Finisher Medal, a premium multicolor beach t-shirt, and a string bag. They will also have access to sampling and exhibitor booths.

The 1 Mile Race to the Pier is open to both youth and adults. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Los Angeles Parks Foundation to support programs at the Venice Beach Center.

Additionally, Venice Paparazzi will host a 360 video booth at the end of the pier.

The 5K course is flat and fast, starting and finishing at the end of the Venice Beach Pier, approximately 600 yards into the ocean, with the remainder covering the historic Venice Beach Boardwalk. The 1 Mile race will start on the Boardwalk and finish at the pier.



For more information and to sign up, visit runsignup.com.