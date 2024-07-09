(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events
@yovenicenews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on the neighborhood #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #motel #hotel ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio A prestigious...
Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...
The Festival Will Feature Live Performances, Live Painting, a Display of Artworks, a Historian Delving Into the Cultural History of...
The Annual Competition Brings The Canal Community Together @yovenicenews Rubber ducks filled the Venice Canals on July4th #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...
Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
July 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...
July 5, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
July 5, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @yovenicenews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...
July 4, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Venice celebrates its 119th Birthday, America now 248 Years Young By Nick Antonicello Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...
July 3, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...
July 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...
July 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events...
July 2, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
July 2, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
