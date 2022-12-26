December 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically.

Tsunami Leaves Venice Undamaged

January 17, 2022 – A tsunami that reached the California coast over the weekend inflicted no damage to Venice beaches. Full article here.

Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

January 26, 2022 – Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he will not be running for reelection this summer. Full article here.

Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure

March 18, 2022 – Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus.  Full article here.

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022 – A brush fire burned over three acres of the Ballona Wetlands over the weekend. Full article here.

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022 – Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. The motion passed 11-3, with Councilmember Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Nithya Raman voting against the ban. Full article here.

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

August 18, 2022 – The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Full article here.

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022 – Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and bar in Venice Beach as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The NeueHouse site describes the restaurant as being within a new cultural and co-working space in Venice and the restaurant and bar is dubbed Reunion at 73 Market Street. Full article here.

Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

October 3, 2022 – A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction and damaged three other houses along the Venice Canals. Full article here.

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race

November 17, 2022 – Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. Full article here.

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach

December 12, 2022 – When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City. Full article here.

in News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Venice Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Venice area As 2022 comes to a...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
News, Real Estate

27-Unit Apartment Development Underway in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Read more
December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
News

Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Pizza Owners to Open Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening in Venice

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Wolf Sanctuary Reconnecting Humans with Nature Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Upbeat Beat

REI to Open Store in Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...
News

Venice Community Leader Joëlle Dumas Passes Away

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Beloved pillar of Venice community passes away at 73 By Dolores Quintana Joëlle Dumas, a beloved pillar of the community...
News

Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level Since 2002

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR