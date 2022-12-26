Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically.

Tsunami Leaves Venice Undamaged

January 17, 2022 – A tsunami that reached the California coast over the weekend inflicted no damage to Venice beaches. Full article here.

Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

January 26, 2022 – Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he will not be running for reelection this summer. Full article here.

Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure

March 18, 2022 – Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus. Full article here.

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022 – A brush fire burned over three acres of the Ballona Wetlands over the weekend. Full article here.

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022 – Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. The motion passed 11-3, with Councilmember Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Nithya Raman voting against the ban. Full article here.

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

August 18, 2022 – The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Full article here.

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022 – Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and bar in Venice Beach as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The NeueHouse site describes the restaurant as being within a new cultural and co-working space in Venice and the restaurant and bar is dubbed Reunion at 73 Market Street. Full article here.

Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

October 3, 2022 – A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction and damaged three other houses along the Venice Canals. Full article here.

Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race

November 17, 2022 – Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. Full article here.

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Zones Including Venice Beach

December 12, 2022 – When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City. Full article here.