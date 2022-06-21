June 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Citizen App.

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say

By Sam Catanzaro

A brush fire burned over three acres of the Ballona Wetlands over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on June 28 at 6:10 p.m. in the area of 13600 Culver Boulevard in Playa del Rey. 

LAFD, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Culver City Fire Department crews arrived on the scene to find a brush fire that had consumed 3.5 acres of vegetation. By 6:30 p.m., firefighters had fully contained the perimeter of the blaze, keeping it at 3.5 acres.  

According to the LAFD, the fire seems to have been sparked by a nearby SUV. 

“Though the genesis of the fire appears related to a full-sized sport utility vehicle that was well involved with fire, with flame fanned by light on-shore wind already spread into nearby volatile vegetation on LAFD arrival, the specific and official cause of the fire has yet to be determined,” said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey. 

No injuries or structure damage were reported. 

This article will be updated as more information is released.

in News
Related Posts
A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Bonin Requests Lease Extension for a Bridge Home Homeless Shelter

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Motion currently pending in City Council committee  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend...
News, Video

Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote: YO! Venice Show – June 20th, 2022

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Venice Median Project Receives A No Vote* 150 Delayed Lax Flights On...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

One Beverly Hills aerial view. Rendering: Alagem Capital Group.
News, Real Estate

$2 Billion Luxe Hotel Coming to Former Robinsons-May Property in Beverly Hills

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

One Beverly Hills expected to be completed in 2027 By Dolores Quintana Aman, a luxury hotel brand with a twist,...
News, Real Estate

Venice Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Venice families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Update – Cleared, Cleaned & Fenced!

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Centennial Park, long a homeless encampment for months that had spilled out-of-control into a haven for open...

The encampment at Centennial Park in Venice, seen in March. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
News

Encampment at Centennial Park Cleared

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41 of 66 residents moved to interim housing By Dolores Quintana  City officials have cleared a homeless encampment at Centennial...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kai Ramen Opening on Lincoln Boulevard

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Shows “Pride” Through Art and Community

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Rose Room to “Bloom” With VAC Event and Afterparty this Thursday The Venice Art Crawl celebrates Gay Pride with its...
News, Video

Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances: YO! Venice Show – June 13th, 2022

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Los Angeles City Council Passes Ban on Most Gas Appliances*  Venice Art...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Watering in City of LA Limited to Twice a Week

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

New regulations in effect as of June 1 Stricter water conservation rules are now in effect for Los Angeles Department...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

June 14, 2022

Read more
June 14, 2022

Michael Williams of Hawthrone faces minimum of six years in federal prison By Staff Writer A former Transportation Security Administration...
News, Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Race!

June 13, 2022

Read more
June 13, 2022

With 40 percent of the CD-11 vote up for grabs and four months to go, Park & Darling will compete...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR