January 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Santa Monica Beach looking towards Venice, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Tsunami Leaves Venice Undamaged

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

A tsunami that reached the California coast over the weekend inflicted no damage to Venice beaches. 

On Friday, the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano erupted, sending a plume of ash 12.4 miles into the air. Satellite imagery shows a giant ash cloud and shockwaves extending from the eruption. Waves crossed the shoreline of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, on Saturday, flooding onto coastal roads and inundating properties. There have been no reports yet of mass casualties. The extent of the damage remains unknown as communications have not yet been reestablished.

At 4:53 a.m. the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tsunami advisory for the coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska. The hardest-hit area was the Santa Cruz harbor where tsunami waves rushed in at high time flooding a parking lot. Flooding was reported at the port San Luis parking lot as well. No damage was reported to coastal areas within Santa Monica Bay. 

The NWS canceled the advisory at 12:37 a.m. January 16.

in News
Related Posts
Santa Monica Beach looking towards Venice, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Venice

January 15, 2022

Read more
January 15, 2022

Update: the National Weather Service canceled the tsunami advisory at 12:37 a.m. January 16.  No damage expected for Santa Monica...

The I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica to Begin Accepting Applications for Families Displaced by Construction of Freeway and Civic Center

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Below Market Housing for Historically Displaced Households pilot application window to open January 18 By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica will...

A rendering of an apartment planned by an NYC-based developer on 5th Street in Santa Monica. Credit: Tishman Speyer.
News, Real Estate

NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...

Rendering: Official
News

Five-Story Apartment Planned Near Venice High School

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Five-story building proposed for 12759 – 12761 Caswell Avenue By Dolores Quintana A new project named The Caswell might soon...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News

Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...

1416 Wilshire Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica Issues Permit for Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Dispensary would be located at 1416 Wilshire Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The medical marijuana dispensary Harvest of Santa Monica has...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
News, Video

Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Read more
January 10, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned* Women Armed With...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Venice Street Most Ticketed Block in Los Angeles

January 6, 2022

Read more
January 6, 2022

LADOT issues nearly 2,300 citations on 1600 Irving Court in Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice block was the most...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
Crime, News

Venice Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

December 22 incident remains under investigation  Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted for killing a cyclist in Venice. ...

The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Development, News

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
News, Video

Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR