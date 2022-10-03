Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction and damaged three other houses along the Venice Canals.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. at 421 Carroll Canal. LAFD crews arrived on the scene to find a three-story home under construction “fully involved in fire with exposures on all sides.”

It took over 100 firefighters to put out the blaze in 80 minutes with no injuries reported. The fire, however, destroyed the three-story home of origin and damaged three nearby residences.

The number of displaced occupants is unknown at this time.

According to the LAFD, arson investigators responded to the scene responded “per protocol for this scale of an incident.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On social media and the Citizen app, there were rumors that the fire was started by squatters living in the house under construction. When asked to verify this, an LAFD spokesperson said the department had “no comment.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.