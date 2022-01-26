January 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he will not be running for reelection this summer.

Bonin announced his decision Wednesday evening, in both a series of Tweets and a YouTube video.

“I have decided not to seek reelection to Los Angeles City Council. This is a very tough decision for me, this is a very personal decision for me, it’s one I have struggled with and I have wrestled with a lot the past couple of days. But I make it today with a sense of clairity and a sense of confidence and a sense of purpose of what’s next,” Bonin said.

In his announcement, Bonin said that the decision was ‘deeply personal”.

“My decision is not political, my decision is deeply personal. I have struggled with chronic depression for a very long time, long before I ever ran for office,” Bonin said. “Over the past couple of years, this job has demanded that I focus my time and my energy on the negative and fight the negative, instead of creating the positive. And that has taken a toll on me. Physically, emotionally and spritually. And it has taken a toll on my family. It is time for me to recharge. I need to focus on health. I need to focus on wellness. I need to spend more quality time with my family.”

The announcement comes just a week after the Los Angeles City Clerk ruled that a recall effort against Bonin did not have enough verifiable signatures to move forward to trigger a May special election. Bonin would, however, have had to compete in the regularly scheduled municipal election on June 7. Bonin said that he was “confident” that he could have won a third term, but came to the decision not to run after the recall came to a halt last week.

“Until this recall failed the other day, it was full speed ahead for my reelection. But once the recall died, it gave me an opportunity to finally sit back and reflect on what is right for me and what’s right for my family. And that is why I am not running for reelection,” Bonin said.

The recall effort against Bonin was the second time Bonin has faced a recall effort. In 2017-2018, constituents launched an unsuccessful recall effort in response to increased congestion resulting from lane reductions championed by Bonin. This initial effort, however, was localized to the Playa Del Rey and Mar Vista areas. This latest effort, however, drew support from across the district from voters frustrated by Bonin’s handling of the homelessness crisis. Critics of Bonin have repeatedly pointed out his refusal to enforce the anti-encampment ordinance and take issue with his policies to deal with the unhoused issue. They claim that the encampments are the cause of crime and violence in CD 11 neighborhoods. In his announcement not to run, Bonin said that he is not going to change course in his time left in office.

“In the time I have left on Council, I am not going to sit down, I am not going to mellow out, and I am not going to shut up,” Bonin said. “I am going to keep on fighting for the housing and services we know can really end homelessness.”

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Pedestrian Killed in Venice Hit and Run

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted for January 21 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect wanted for...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says By Sam Catanzaro A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from...
News, Video

Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer* Fire...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...
Crime, News

77-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed by Stepson in Playa Del Rey

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Alonzo Mansel arrested in connection to January 11 incident By Dolores Quintana A 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed recently in...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Photo: Hyatt.com
Dining, News

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Recall Effort Falls Short

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount  By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...

An aerial rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Credit: Living Habitats.
News, Upbeat Beat

World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...

Photo: Courtesy Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News, Upbeat Beat

New Car Free Plaza Opens Near Venice Boardwalk

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Plaza now open after years of petitioning  By Dolores Quintana A pedestrian plaza right next to the Venice Boardwalk has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR