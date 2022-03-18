Venice’s Muscle Beach Reopens After Three Year Closure

New racks, benches and more

By Sam Catanzaro

Muscle Beach in Venice has reopened after a three years hiatus.

On Monday, the iconic outdoor gym on the Venice Beach Boardwalk reopened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, the gym dates back to 1963 and has boasted some of the biggest names in bodybuilding, including Lou Ferrigno and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to the City, the park has been fitted with new racks, benches, machines, plates.

“The Muscle Beach community is excited, they’ve been pretty much calling us daily to find out when we’re going to open,” said Sonya Young-Jimenez, the superintendent over Venice Beach and the West Region for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. “It’s perfect timing for spring. Everyone’s super excited, and Muscle Beach people are just ready to come back.”

Membership rates at Muscle Beach range from $10 per day for a day pass to a $200 annual pass for adults. Weekly passes are $50 for access seven days a week.

Senior rates, for 55 and older are also available at $5 for a daily pass, $25 for a weekly pass and $100 for an annual pass.