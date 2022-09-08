Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

Market Street space set to open this fall

By Dolores Quintana

Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and bar in Venice Beach as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The NeueHouse site describes the restaurant as being within a new cultural and co-working space in Venice and the restaurant and bar is dubbed Reunion at 73 Market Street.

The NeueHouse website describes the restaurant and bar and says, “Something new is coming to the Venice scene. Perched on the second-floor rooftop, Reunion is our new restaurant and bar offering a special destination for members and locals alike to gather and connect. With indoor and outdoor seating, a crescent bar, and views of Venice as the backdrop, Reunion will offer exceptional food, creative recharges, cocktails, and so much more.”

Neuehouse requires membership, so you do have to become a member to join in the fun.

The website also talks about the historical significance of the site and says, “In the mid-70s, Academy Award-winning director/producer Tony Bill purchased 73 Market, where he created a haven for artists, writers, filmmakers, and creators of all kinds to come together, collaborate, and collide. This colorful, inventive tradition is the inspiration and backdrop for NeueHouse Venice Beach.”

This new space is slated to open sometime in the fall of this year.