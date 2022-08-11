August 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18

Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. The motion passed 11-3, with Councilmember Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Nithya Raman voting against the ban. 

On Tuesday, August 9, the second and final vote to extend section 41.18 of Los Angeles Municipal Code (Los Angeles’ anti-encampment rule) came before the Los Angeles City Council. The second vote was necessary because the first vote was not unanimous.

There was another protest in council chambers and two arrests, but after a recess, activists left the chambers and the City Council meeting. After comments from city council members, the vote was taken. During the city council members’ portion of public comment, a number of council members were recognized and spoke including Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Joe Buscaino. 

Under the anti-camping rule, areas in which camping are prohibited include within 2 feet of any fire hydrant, within 5 feet of any operational entrance or exit and within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway. The ordinance also allows the Council to include, by resolution, areas within 500 feet of a range of locations, including overpasses, underpasses, freeway ramps, tunnels, bridges, pedestrian bridges, subways, washes or spreading grounds, railroad tracks, schools, daycare facilities, parks and libraries, and any placed deemed to be a threat to public health or safety. 

In addition, Council can pass resolutions to prohibit sleeping within 1000 feet of any homeless shelter opened since 2018. 

City Councilmember Mike Bonin said, “I submit, as I have before, that this issue is misguided energy and that what we are going to do is a lack of strategy, a lack of tactics and, as Mr. Koretz said, unthinkable. The two people who spoke said, yes, of course, this isn’t going to solve homelessness, no one thing does and that we’re going to have to do a bunch of things. The fact of the matter is that this is going to make the problem worse. This is going to disconnect people from services. This is going to channel our time, our money and our energy into moving people around instead of moving people inside. It is actually harmful. 

I don’t think that the Council has done its due diligence on this issue at all. At least when Mr. Buscaino attempted this last year, which I opposed, there were specific addresses listed. On this, we don’t have a map, we have not done any study of how comprehensive and how impactful this will be…I cannot for the life of me figure out how this is consistent with the Boise Decision and I cannot for the life of me figure out at all how this is consistent with the settlement of the Alliance case that the Council has entered into. I will close by just saying this: every time we discuss this issue it is a waste of time and energy and attention and by approving this ordinance, you are guaranteeing that you are going to be back into conversations over lawsuits and settlements and what the city can and cannot do and that is what the time and energy and focus will be and you are going to be discussing 41.18 like a nightmare Groundhog Day for years and years to come. 

City Councilmember Joe Buscaino said, “Boy, has the tide turned. Thank you, Mr. Cedillo and Mr. Bonin for recognizing this effort. A year ago, I heard loud and clear, from parents, faculty, from a number of schools. Not only in my district, but throughout the city. In my district Normont Elementary School, in CD 8, Miller Elementary School, 118th Elementary School, Barratt Elementary School, Marka Middle School, Joiner Elementary School…We’re not making this up here. Members, thank you. I anticipate that this will pass today. Thank you on behalf of the students, the parents, the teachers, the administrators, and Mr. Carvallo, who had the backbone to come here as a new Superintendent of Schools, demanding that we take action. This is an issue of restoring order and safety among our most precious sites in the city of Los Angeles. Our school sites. Our students are already traumatized with social-economic issues let alone. They should not be exposed to sex acts, they should not be exposed to drug use, they should not be exposed to psychotic behavior that has taken place right next to our schoolyards. But here is another challenge, this will pass, but it is now up to us to hold the people in this building accountable for enforcing 41.18 at our school sites. And a school is a school is a school. You don’t need a sign to indicate where a school is located anywhere in the city of Los Angeles. A daycare is a daycare is a daycare facility. You don’t need a sign to indicate where a daycare facility is. And lastly members, 41.18, if you want to see how useful 41.18 is and how effective it is, come to my district. We have actually saved lives for ensuring that people have a choice to make. Go into an available bed, get help, or if it’s not your choice to get help, move along. We owe it to everyone, not only our residents, our businesses, but to those who need the most help among us.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Photo: whoispachamama.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Video

‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

Rendering: AUX Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

August 6, 2022

Read more
August 6, 2022

7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-use Development Nearly Complete

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
News, Opinion

LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR