September 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Watch the Venice Oceanfront Wake Up in the Morning

This is what the oceanfront looks like when the sun is still rising.

@yovenicenews Watch the Venice Oceanfront rise with the sun #venicebeach #venice #california #morningroutine #earlymorning #losangeles #fypシ ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in upbeat, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Raise Funds for Mexican-American Monument Honoring Traqueros

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Remembering & Preserving a History Somewhat Forgotten  By Nicholas Antonicello Remembering and honoring a history that in some cases has...
Dining, Video

(Video) Look Inside Venice’s New Beach-Adjacent Coffee Shop

September 21, 2023

Read more
September 21, 2023

Manana Coffee is located along Main Street. @yovenicenews Venice Beach has a new coffee shop #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeetiktok #lacoffeeshops...

Photo: Lisa Ezell
News, upbeat

New Mural Honors Legends of Venice’s Skateboarding Community

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists By Zach Armstrong In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass,...

Photo: Stanley Clarke and BroadStage
News, upbeat

Grammy-Winning Jazz Icon to Perform at Santa Monica Performing Arts Center, Mentor SMC Students

September 20, 2023

Read more
September 20, 2023

Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...

Photo: Sonia Romero, Sacred Heart, 2013, silkscreen, 8 colors, 33 x 46 in., courtesy of the artist
News, upbeat

LMU Gallery to Reopen With Retrospective Exhibit of Influential L.A. Artist

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Exclusive Interview With Homeless Reformer Mary Theroux

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors on Walkers Using Bike Lane to Avoid Homeless Encampments

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Venice Beach’s New Mac & Cheese Dining Spot

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves bowls, grilled cheese sandwich creations and more. @yovenicenews Check out L.A.’s new Mac and...
upbeat, Video

(Video) West L.A. Restaurant Doubles as Historical War Museum

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

Persian Gulf Restaurant, Bakery and Wine Bar collects war items to showcase @yovenicenews This dining spot doubles as a war...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...

Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva
News, upbeat

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) New Mar Vista Housing Complex Nears Completion

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

North of Venice Blvd, the new complex is in the home stretch of construction. @yovenicenews A new Mar Vista housing...
Dining, Video

(Video) Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open in West Los Angeles

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Persian Gulf restaurant, bakery and wine bar serves rare and unique beer and wine. @yovenicenews Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR