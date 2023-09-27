(Video) Watch the Venice Oceanfront Wake Up in the Morning

This is what the oceanfront looks like when the sun is still rising.
@yovenicenews Watch the Venice Oceanfront rise with the sun #venicebeach #venice #california #morningroutine #earlymorning #losangeles #fypシ ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
September 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...
September 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...
September 26, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Remembering & Preserving a History Somewhat Forgotten By Nicholas Antonicello Remembering and honoring a history that in some cases has...
September 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Manana Coffee is located along Main Street. @yovenicenews Venice Beach has a new coffee shop #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeetiktok #lacoffeeshops...
September 20, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Mural Is a First-Time Collaboration of Local Muralists By Zach Armstrong In the Brooks Ct. alley behind Swartz Glass,...
September 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Clarke’s Impressive Body of Work Includes 70 Film and Television Scores, Leading To Three Emmy Nominations and a BMI Award...
September 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Exhibition Honors Her Contributions to Addressing Social, Cultural, and Political Issues Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery will reopen...
September 19, 2023 Nick Antonicello
A Bold, Blunt and Realistic Assessment of Why Homelessness From a Policy Perspective Is Dysfunctional and Out-Of-Control With Mary Theroux!...
September 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Elderly who reside at a Venice daycare center are resorting to the bike lane on their daily walk to avoid...
September 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
I Heart Mac and Cheese serves bowls, grilled cheese sandwich creations and more. @yovenicenews Check out L.A.’s new Mac and...
September 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Persian Gulf Restaurant, Bakery and Wine Bar collects war items to showcase @yovenicenews This dining spot doubles as a war...
September 13, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...
September 13, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...
September 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
North of Venice Blvd, the new complex is in the home stretch of construction. @yovenicenews A new Mar Vista housing...
September 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Persian Gulf restaurant, bakery and wine bar serves rare and unique beer and wine. @yovenicenews Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open...
