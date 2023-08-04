Mar Vista Branch Library Book Sale Happening This Weekend

Attendees Can Find a Collection of Fiction and Non-fiction Available for $1 per Book

Book enthusiasts are invited to attend the Friends of the Mar Vista Library Book Sale at 12006 CA-187, Los Angeles, CA. The event promises a variety of books at affordable prices, along with an offer of one FREE BOOK for each child.

The book sale will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mar Vista Branch Library, specifically in the community room situated at 12006 Venice Boulevard.

Attendees can expect to find a collection of both fiction and non-fiction titles, available for just $1 per book. Additionally, children’s books will be on offer at four books for $1 For those interested in mass-market paperbacks, they can take advantage of the four books for $1 deal as well. Specialty books will be priced at $2 each. Furthermore, all media items will be available at four items for $1.

For more information, go to https://patch.com/california/venice/calendar/event/20230805/43d08e1b-4136-4fc1-ab5a-f3bcb724ef91/friends-of-the-mar-vista-library-book-sale-on-saturday-8-5.