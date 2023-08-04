“World’s Okayest” Skater Competition and Surfskate Fest Coming to Venice

The Event Will Feature Competitions, a Screening, and a Dance Party

Locals can showcase their skating skills and join the group paddle in Venice at the GRLSWIRL Surfskate Fest hosted by the inclusive and women-founded skate community, GRLSWIRL.

The event will feature surf and surfskate competitions, a documentary screening, and a ’70s-themed dance party beneath the iconic Venice sign.

Event Details:

Website: surfskatefest.com/

Address: Venice Beach and Boardwalk, 3100-2700 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, 90291

Price: $8–$35

Opening Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5

Participants will have the chance to compete for the esteemed title of “World’s Okayest” skater, celebrating the joy of skating with a sense of humor and camaraderie. Attendees can look forward to a documentary screening that highlights the skate community’s vibrant culture and inspiring stories. Following the day’s thrilling activities, the event will culminate with a lively ’70s-themed dance party.