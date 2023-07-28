July 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: La Councilwoman Traci Park Presides Over Installation of Officers at Venice Chamber’s Reorganization Gala

Large Contingent of Members Packed the Roof-Top Deck at Neuehouse on Market

By Nick Antonicello

About 200 members and friends of the Venice Chamber of Commerce (www.venicechamber.net) attended its annual installation of officers Wednesday evening at NeueHouse, one of the organization’s newest members that culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Market street location.

According to the organization’s website, the Venice Chamber of Commerce is an organization of business leaders who actively serve as advocates for our expanding professional community. Through dynamic networking events and diverse committees, we support the interests of area businesses and contribute to improving the vitality of the local economy; positioning Venice as the “creative soul” of Los Angeles.

LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), a Venice resident and attorney who was elected last November was on hand to officiate the proceedings.

Park urged those in attendance to partner with her on issues such as tourism and economic redevelopment.

Park, who chairs the LA City Council’s Trade & Tourism Committee announced in her remarks that she would be chairing a new Ad-hoc Committee regarding the 2028 Summer Olympics that Los Angeles will be hosting for the third time, last held here in 1984.

This 17-day international extravaganza will be an economic boom throughout LA and the rest of Southern California.

Also in attendance to offer recognition of the incoming board as well as congratulate the outgoing officers were representatives of US Representative Ted Lieu, California Senator Ben Allen and California Assemblymember Tina McKinnor.

For the incoming year, local Venetian, photographer and Art Crawl organizer Sunny Bak will serve as president.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Send him an email at nantoni@mindspring.com

