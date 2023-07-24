July 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

83-Year-Old Man in Custody After Mar Vista Shooting

The Victim Was Taken to a Hospital in Critical Condition by Paramedics

By Zach Armstrong

A man was wounded following a verbal argument in Mar Vista which led to gunfire and an 83-year-old suspect in custody, authorities said.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Inglewood Boulevard, City News Service.com reported. A man likely aged between 25 and 30 argued with the suspect before the older man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition by paramedics, City News Service reported. The suspect was taken into custody.

in Hard news
