July 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Trash Interceptor Successfully Removed Trash From Ballona Creek, Officials Say

The Interceptor’s Trash Bins Reached Capacity and Subsequently Offloaded 14 Times

Los Angeles Public Works officials reported that Interceptor 007 removed a sufficient amount of garbage from Ballona Creek, equating to the capacity to fill eight school buses, Patch reported.

Since deployment on October 22, the machine effectively thwarted nearly 78 tons of trash and debris from entering the Santa Monica Bay and nearby beaches, according to Patch. During a span of seven months, Interceptor 007 achieved a significant recovery of 2,040 pounds of plastic, with the intention of recycling it. This plastic haul is approximately equivalent to around 48,700 16-ounce plastic bottles. Throughout this period, the interceptor’s onboard trash bins reached their capacity and were subsequently offloaded a total of 14 times. 

Interceptor 007 was provided cost-free by the Dutch non-profit The Ocean Cleanup. The machine is over halfway through its first year of its two-year pilot project.

