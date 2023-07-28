Volunteers Welcome to Beach Cleanup This Weekend in Venice

Volunteers Will Be Provided With Necessary Clean-up Supplies, Including Gloves and Bags

Ocean Global LA Hub will hold a Beach Cleanup event on Sunday, July 30, at Venice Beach starting from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The meeting point is at the parking lot located at the end of Rose Avenue in Venice Beach. Participants are encouraged to carpool or use ride-sharing services. However, if driving is necessary, there is a paid parking lot available at the location.

Activities:

9 a.m. – Welcome Coffee and Grounding Introduction led by Oceanic Global’s LA Hub Chair, Danielle, with support from the local non-profit organization, Waves of Recovery.

10 a.m. – Beach Cleanup

11:30 a.m. – Weighing & Sorting Collected Waste in collaboration with recycling partner, Ridwell.

Volunteers will be provided with necessary clean-up supplies, including gloves and bags. Participants are asked to dress comfortably with closed-toe shoes recommended. Water will be provided, served in recyclable and plastic-free containers.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oceanic-global-la-hub-cleanup-venice-beach-tickets-647517080017.