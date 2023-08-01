13th Venice Art Crawl Coming This Month

The Event Features Live Art Installations, Opera Singers and Artists Showcasing Their Work

Venice will experience the 13th Venice Art Crawl, scheduled to take place on Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The pop-up event invites both art enthusiasts and visitors to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of artistic expressions, as the Venice Canals come alive with talent.

The Venice Art Crawl will feature live art installations, opera singers on the bridges and artists showcasing their works along the Venetian gondola. Artists who registered before Aug. 1 will receive prominent feature placements in the event.

An information booth will be located at Dell and North Venice, offering maps and guidance. Additionally, a digital map can be downloaded from the official website of the event, www.veniceartcrawl.com.