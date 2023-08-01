Woman-Owned Bicycle Shop Get Shoutout From Traci Park

Started in 2007, the Shop Specializes in Designing and Building

By Zach Armstrong

A Venice-based woman-owned customized bicycle shop got a shoutout from Traci Park’s weekly newsletter as her “Park’s Pick” after the councilmember said she enjoyed a community bike ride from the store.

“This week’s Park’s Pick is Sunny Cycles/LABrakeless, a woman-owned shop dedicated to creating customized bikes just for you.” Park said in her newsletter. “They can modify existing rides, refurbish vintage bikes, or even build a unique bike from scratch, all within your budget. I had the pleasure of joining a community bike ride with them recently, and it was truly amazing!”

Started in 2007, the shop specializes in designing and building bikes with services including slightly modifying existing rides, overhauling vintage bikes and building one-of-a-kind bikes. It also sells accessories such as helmets and lights, components such as chains and pedals and single speed, multi-speed and frame & fork bicycles.

The shop is located at 12220 Venice Blvd. For more information about the shop, go to http://www.labrakeless.com/.