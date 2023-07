This Is the Complete Schedule for the 2023 Venice Beach Games

The Event Includes Over 80 Games, Activities, Classes and Meditations

The Venice Beach Games are returning July 29 after a one-year hiatus to the Venice Beach Recreation Center at 1800 Ocean Front Walk. The event is free and open to the public for people of all ages, fitness levels and abilities.

The event includes over 80 games, activities, classes, meditations, cold plunges, expos and more. Registration and wristband pick up starts 8 a.m., while the events run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance registration can take place at Eventbrite.

Below is the 2023 Venice Beach Games Schedule

ADAPTIVE SPORTS- Wheelchair basketball

Hosted by LA28

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball and the Gift of Sport

Location: Basketball Courts (South Venice Games)

BASKETBALL

Hosted by Venice Ball

9:00 -11:00 A.M. KIDS CLINIC

11-:00-12:00 PM. VENICE BALL COMPETITION

Location:: Basketball Courts (South Venice Games)

BATTLE OF THE BARS

Hosted by World Calisthenics Organization

LOCATION: Sandpit (South Venice Games)

1:10 – 1:30 p.m. ATHLETE WARM UPS

1:30 – 1:50 CLEAR COMPETITION AREA – PREPARE FOR BATTLE OF THE BARS®

2:00 pm (PST) OFFICIAL BATTLE OF THE BARS® START TIME

BEACH CLEAN UP

Hosted by Spogomi, Venice Bid and Community Clean-Ups

LOCATION: WINDWARD STAGE (North Venice Games)

8:30 AM REGISTRATION

9:00 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:30 – 10:30 AM CLEANUP AT THE BEACH

10:30 – 11:30 PM TRASH WEIGHT CALCULATION

11:30 PM: AWARD AND CLOSING CEREMONY

BEACH TENNIS

Hosted by Ola Beach Tennis

LOCATION: On the sand (SouthVenice Games)

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

CHESS GAMES

Hosted with LA Chess Club

Location: On the grass (North Venice Games)

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m

CALISTHENICS COMPETITION

Hosted by UNOG.

Sponsored by Ripd Calisthenics

LOCATION: Windward Stage (South Venice Games)

8:30 AM COMPETITOR WARM UP AND CHECK IN

9:00 AM PULL UPS

10:00 A.M. MAX DIPS REPS

11:00 A.M. MAX PUSH UP REPS

12:00-1:30 P.M. LONGEST L-SIT HOLD, LONGEST HANDSTAND HOLD &

LONGEST DEAD HANG HOLD

HANDBALL

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m 3 Ball tournament and clinics

Hosted by Micheal Koss and USA Handball

Location: Handball (South Venice Games)

KIDS ACTIVITIES:

9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Open play at the Kids Outdoor Park, Arts and Crafts, & more! Hosted by Venice Beach Recreation and Parks

9:00 a.m. Beach Clean up (Register at 8:30 a.m.)

10:00 a.m. Family yoga (by the V-structure)

9-11 a.m. Kids’ Basketball Clinic with Venice Ball

9:00-4:00 p.m. Kin Flow (Grass area by the Sidewalk Cafe)

9:00 a.m Kids clinic with Venice Beach Football Club

11:00 a.m. Kids Exhibition with Paddle Tennis

11:00 a.m. Art & movement with Kids Gym (by the V-Structure)

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Pup Cup at the Venice Skate Park

12:00 p.m. Kids gymnastics.

12:00 p.m Hula Hoop flow basics class – all levels welcome

3:00 p.m. Capoeira for kids (by the V-Structure)

KINFLOW

LOCATION: Grass area (North Venice Games)

9:00 A.M. MEET THE FOUNDER & INTRO & ETHOS OF KINFLOW

9:15 AM FLOW WARM-UP + LIGHT STRETCH & MINDFULNESS

9:30 AM YOUTH CLINICS & SCRIMMAGES

10:30 AM ADULT CLINICS & SCRIMMAGES

11:30 AM YOUTH & ADULT PARTNER FLOW CONTEST

12:00 PM ADULT EXHIBITION GAMES

1:00 PM YOUTH EXHIBITION GAMES

2:00 PM ADULT CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

3:00 PM YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

3:50 PM. AWARD CEREMONY FOR YOUTH & ADULT GRAND CHAMPIONS

FREE FITNESS CLASSES

CYCLING WITH SUN CYCLE:

9AM CYCLING CLASS Location: Grass area (North Venice Games)

11AM, 12P, 1P, 2P, 3P CLASSES Location: On the Sand (South Venice Games)

TRAIN AT MUSCLE BEACH GYM!

Free day pass to anyone with wristband

All day!

MUSCLE BEACH FITNESS STAGE. Sponsored by Superbloom and Hoopla

Free Yoga, group fitness, barre, and more!

Location: Basketball Courts (South Venice Games)

9:30 A.M. YOGA WITH SWEAT YOGA

10:30 A.M. GROUP FITNESS WITH CAMP LA

11:30 A.M. YOGA WITH SWEAT YOGA

12:30 P.M. GROUP FITNESS WITH CAMP LA

1:30 PM. HIIT WITH BASECAMP SANTA MONICA

2:30 P.M. HYBRID FITNESS WITH F45

3:30 P.M. YOGA WITH SWEAT YOGA

EPICENTER FITNESS STAGE.

Sponsored by C4 Energy and Quantum Squares (at Basketball Courts)

Free Boxing, Capoeira, and Dance Classes at the Epicenter

9:45 A.M: JFM BOXING

10:45 A.M. SHADOW BOXING WITH BOX UNION

11:45 A.M. BARRY’S BOOTCAMP

12:30 P.M. CAPOEIRA WITH CAPOEIRA BRASIL

1:30 PM CARDIO BARRE WITH MOVEMENT CO.

2:30 P.M. CARDIO DANCE WITH AKT WEST LA

Grappling Zone

Free Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, Wrestling, Animal Flow, Sambo, and Self Defense

Location: Basketball Courts (South Venice Games)

9:45 A.M. JIU JITSU FLO

10:45 A.M. REY DIOGO CARLSON GRACIE JIU JITSU

12:00 P.M. MUAY THAI WITH SAnTA MONICA STRIKING

1:00 P.M WRESTLING WITH WESTSIDE MAT MONSTERS

2:00 P.M. ANIMAL FLOW

3:00 P.M. SAMBO FOR SELF DEFENSE WITH SENSEI BREZH

Ice Baths at the RECOVERY ZONE:

9:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

Hosted by Ice Pass LA

Location: Grass area by basketball courts (South Venice Games)

PADDLE TENNIS

Hosted by Street Paddle and Pop Paddle Venice

LOCATION: Paddle Tennis Courts (South Venice Games)

9AM – 11AM Court 4 Demo Court Opens All Day. Try Paddle Tennis & Demo

boards!

Play classic Paddle Tennis – Bucket Style Mini Tournament

11:00 AM Kids Exhibition Game

Hit with Richie & friends – Beginners welcome

Hit with Marcus & friends – Intermediate level

Women’s Clinic – All levels

12:00 PM Kids Clinic. Plus Singles & Doubles Challenge. All levels

1:00 PM Cardio w/ Jens Sweeney • Doubles Strategy Clinic

How to play like an Open Player (TBD)

Stretch with the Pros

Street Paddle Singles League Matches begin.

PICKLEBALL

Hosted by Venice Pickleball

LOCATION: Paddle Tennis Courts (South Venice Games)

All day clinics and open play

PING PONG

Hosted by Venice Pong Club

Location: Grass area (North Venice Games)

9:00 AM. – 4:00 PM. OPEN PLAY AND CLINICS

ROLLER SKATING/SKATE DANCE

Hosted by Venice Skate Dance Association

LOCATION: Dance Skate Plaza North Venice Games

1:00 p.m.-Sunset: Live DJ, Skate Jam & lessons from the stars of Roller Dream

SKATEBOARDING at the Venice Skate Park

Hosted by VeniceSkate Parks Association International

Location: Skate park (North Venice Games)

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Pup Cup

12:00 – 1:30 Ladies Jam Snake Run & SMALL BOWL

12:00 – 1:30 Best trick on the 3 block

1:00– 3:00 pm Best trick LONGEST GRIND in the big bowl

1:45 – 3:00 PM Best Trick stairs

3:00 -3:30 PM Best trick clam shell

3:30 – 4 pm Best trick in the Snake Run

SKATE AND LONGBOARDING

Hosted by: VENICE SKATE HUNNIES AND VIBERIDE LA. DJ’S: SOUNDBOX AND ALF ALPHA

Location: V-Structure on Windward (North Venice Games)

9-10AM WELCOME • WARM UP • FREE SKATE

10-1130 AM LONGBOARD DANCING & SKATE LESSONS

11:30 AM-12 PM FREE SKATE & DANCE JAM

12PM-1PM HIGHEST OLLIE & LONGEST MANUAL CONTEST

1PM-2PM FLATLAND FREESTYLE TRICKS CONTEST

2PM-3PM LONGBOARD DANCING CONTEST

3PM-4PM ROLLER SKATE RELAY

SKATE DANCE/ROLLER SKATING OPEN DANCE AND LESSONS with Skate Dance Association

Location: Dance Plaza(North Venice Games)

FLATLAND Skate Contest with Skateboarding Stuff

All day

Location: Skate Plaza (North Venice Games)

SOCCER with Venice Beach Football Club

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Hosted by Venice Beach Football Club

Location: Back of Handball Courts (South Venice Games)

TEQBALL

LOCATION: On the sand (South Venice Games)

All Day: Open Play

WALKING TOURS

Tours: 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM