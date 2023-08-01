Abstract Painting Workshop Coming to Venice Beach

Techniques Used Include Jackson Pollock’s Famous “Drip Technique”

By Zach Armstrong

An immersive art experience, guided by Artist Pat Conlon and accompanied by a live DJ, gives the opportunity to create an original 11 x 14 piece of abstract art.

During the “Paint the Sky” workshop, taking place Aug. 19, techniques used include acrylic pour over paint and Jackson Pollock’s famous “drip technique.” The event will take place at Venice Beach, with the closest parking lot accessible on N Venice Blvd (& Speedway) at a fee of $10. Or use the address 8 23rd Ave, Venice, CA.

Guests are asked to arrive promptly at 5 p.m., factoring in traffic and parking considerations. It is recommended to wear clothes that can get painted on.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-the-sky-an-abstract-painting-workshop-tickets-684624338827?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=a90f095e304511ee90ed1e85f4652e02&_gl=1*1ifjstq*_up*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjw2qKmBhCfARIsAFy8buLfIJzT7i1OD3hoesNstqBZQBUs40bwlV4x6lc6upgjvcn7t5lnrQMaAvrCEALw_wcB.