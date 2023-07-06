Suspect Flees on Foot After Three Are Wounded in Shooting

Another Suspect Was Uncooperative With Police

By Zach Armstrong

One suspect gunman is in custody while another fled on foot after a shooting in the Del Rey neighborhood of Venice left three wounded.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Tuesday at the 11700 block of Allin Street. A man described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male pulled out a handgun during an argument before wounding the victim. A second suspect, also described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, sitting in a vehicle fired at the gunman and another individual not involved in the argument.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and in stable condition, LAPD said. The first suspect was uncooperative with police after he was also transported to a hospital in stable condition. The second suspect fled on foot and his vehicle was impounded.

No other information was immediately available.