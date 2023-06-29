Fourth of July Fireworks Taking Place at Marina Del Rey

Visitors Can Also Savor Dinner at Waterfront Restaurants

Fourth of July Fireworks are coming to Marina del Rey on Tuesday from 8:55 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. They can be viewed from Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) & Fisherman’s Village (13755 Fiji Way), Marina Del Rey, CA.

“Visitors can savor dinner at waterfront restaurants in Marina del Rey, offering the best vantage points to enjoy the fireworks display.” said a statement from Visit Marina del Rey. “Alternatively, families can head to Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village, where a family-friendly party atmosphere awaits. The celebrations include synchronized music played over loudspeakers.”

For more information, go to https://visitmdr.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey.