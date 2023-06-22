Votes on Historic Designation, House of Pies Tree Replacement Postponed by Council

The Preserving Public Places Committee Has To Be Reapproved

By Zach Armstrong

Due to a rule that says ad hoc committees have to be reapproved every 12 months, two items on the agenda of the Venice Neighborhood Council’s June 20 meeting addressing the House of Pies developer and a historical designation of a tower have been postponed to the council’s next meeting.

One of the motions would have requested the City of Los Angeles direct agencies to levy fines against the House of Pies developer sufficient to replace trees that it cut down by 2 to 1 with 48” box Sycamores. The mandate would also include the removal of stumps, enlarging tree wells, widening the sidewalk and maintaining trees to maturity.

The other motion would have requested the City to designate the Venice Lifeguard Station, located at 2300 Ocean Front Walk, as a Historic Cultural Monument. “Repurposing the Lifeguard Tower as a community asset would create an exceptional cultural enrichment, environmental and educational venue for the entire community,” read the agenda item.

The Preserving Public Places Committee approved the items, but that committee itself had not been reapproved on time as a community member pointed out. This means the council couldn’t take up the items. The items will be heard at the council’s next meeting in July.