Over $24K Raised for Small Yorkie Kicked by Homeless Man in Venice, Suspect Arrested

The Dog Was Propelled Into a Tractor Used by City Workers

By Zach Armstrong

Almost 600 donations totaling more than $24,000 have gone toward a GoFundMe to take care of a small Yorkie that was kicked by a homeless man in Venice on June 14.

Venice resident Laura Michele Rosenfeld was walking her dog, Bart, when a homeless man, possibly under the influence of drugs, kicked the pet. The dog was then propelled into a bobcat tractor used by city workers for street repairs, according to the GoFundMe post.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Michael Langman, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty by LAPD, Audacity.com reported.

Bart was discovered not to be breathing and with no pulse. Emergency services were contacted to perform CPR. About seven minutes later, the dog began breathing but remained unconscious. The dog later showed symptoms of seizures, including clonic-tonic convulsions and uncontrolled urination.

The bill for the first night of treatment totaled nearly $3,000, with a follow-up bill totaling another $1,500. The post said the medical expenses would accumulate until Bart could be discharged from the critical care unit. As of June 19, the organizer said that the swelling in Bart’s head went down, although he still can’t stand on his own. He is being monitored 24/7.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone for helping me save my doggie,” Bart’s owner said via the GoFundMe post. “He has a very long road of recovery ahead but I will be with him every step of the way and I’m touched by the amount of support.”

Comments from donors showed immense sympathy and care, including one who sent $25 saying “Sending you all our love Bart ❤️❤️. We’re praying every day for a full and beautiful recovery. To Bart’s loving family: keep the faith, be strong ….. you have a world full of supporters. With love and respect … The Briano Family.”

The GoFundMe post can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bart-who-was-brutally-kicked-on-the-boardwalk.