September 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title

Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for the season finale of MasterChef Back to Win.
.
Video sponsored by Canyon Club.

in Food & Drink
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

Read more
September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...

Photo: Facebook (@JamesBeachVenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Estate sale set for September 30 and 31  By Dolores Quintana James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Food & Drink

Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...

Rendering: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Market Street space set to open this fall  By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Food & Drink

Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot  By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...
Food & Drink

Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
Food & Drink, Video

New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Food & Drink, Video

Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Photo: whoispachamama.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

July 28, 2022

Read more
July 28, 2022

Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR