Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for the season finale of MasterChef Back to Win.
.
Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years
September 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Estate sale set for September 30 and 31 By Dolores Quintana James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers
September 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...
Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar
September 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Market Street space set to open this fall By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains
September 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave
September 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery
August 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
