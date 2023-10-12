October 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

Savor Island Flavors and Support Maui Wildfire Relief on October 21st with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Tropical Delights for a Cause: The Rose Venice’s Hawaiian Benefit Dinner

Embark on a unique culinary journey with a purpose as The Rose Venice collaborates with the Ombrello Agency to host a Hawaiian-inspired charity dinner for Maui wildfire relief on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Sponsored by Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, the event will donate 100% of ticket sales to the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund.

This exceptional evening promises a delectable menu infused with the flavors of the islands, including Spam fried rice, huli-huli chicken kabobs, tantalizing Bluefin tuna poke, and a Don Ho pizza adorned with roasted pineapple. The highlight of the evening is a meticulously slow-roasted Ojai Mangalitsa pig infused with kogi, soy, garlic, roasted garlic, and lemongrass flavors. 

To complement this feast, indulge in tropical libations featuring Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, with cocktails expertly crafted by William Grant & Sons, Brand Advocacy Manager and Mixologist Sebastien Derbomez.

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
  • Location: The Rose Venice – 220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
  • Tickets: Purchase Tickets Here
  • Price: $100 (all-inclusive)
  • Benefiting: 100% of each ticket sale will benefit the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund

Prepare for an evening brimming with live music, delectable food, exotic cocktails, and, most importantly, the chance to support an exceptional cause. Tickets are priced at $100, with every ticket sale directly contributing to the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund.

Ticket Price Includes:

  • All food
  • Specialty Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum cocktails
  • LIVE music
  • On-site tattoo experience with artists from Lincoln Tattoo, featuring traditional Sailor Jerry flash designs on a first-come, first-served basis
  • Benefit auction featuring a custom-designed Sailor Jerry Harley Davidson and more!!!

The event is the brainchild of Paul Vitagliano and Billy Harris, founders of the Ombrello Agency, in collaboration with Chef Jason Neroni at The Rose Venice and sponsor Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank facilitated the partnership with the Hawai‘i Foodbank to create an event where 100% of ticket sales directly support the Maui Relief Fund.

The Ombrello Agency specializes in crafting unparalleled culinary experiences, showcasing the world’s top chefs. Their services range from intimate private dinners to large-scale fundraisers, product launches, and brand activations, all infused with a unique culinary touch. Whether it’s the Emmys, the Oscars, or the LA Dodgers’ World Series, they offer bespoke experiences that elevate your event to the next level. Learn more at www.ombrelloagency.com.

About The Rose Venice: Chef Jason Neroni has preserved the essence of The Rose that the community knows and loves while introducing his seasonal, globally inspired cuisine. The Rose Venice’s menu spotlights Southern California farm-to-table fare with international influences from Chef Neroni’s travels, including gluten-free and vegan-friendly options. The Rose Venice’s bakery celebrates American classic pastries alongside reimagined Rose bakery classics with innovative techniques. Learn more at www.therosevenice.la.

About Hawai‘i Foodbank: 100% of the proceeds from the event will support the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund, aiding Maui wildfire relief efforts in partnership with Maui Food Bank. Beyond immediate assistance and food support for those affected by the recent Maui wildfires, these funds will also contribute to Maui’s long-term recovery. With your support, Hawai‘i Foodbank stands with our Maui neighbors as they heal, rebuild, and recover. Learn more at www.hawaiifoodbank.org.

About Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum pays tribute to Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, a Navy veteran renowned for his tattoo artistry in WWII-era Honolulu. Crafted in the traditional Navy manner by William Grant & Sons, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is bold and smooth, with hints of caramel and vanilla. This 92-proof rum, like its namesake, adheres to traditional values and craftsmanship standards. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is available at various on- and off-premise locations nationwide, including The Rose Venice, Tower 12 Hermosa Beach, and the Roger Room in Southern California

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

DineLA Is Taking Place at These Venice Restaurants

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

To Indulge as a Customer, Simply Go to One of the Participating Locations and Ask for the DineLA Menu By...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Alan’s Market Is a Neighborhood Original

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

The Local’s Choice for Wine, Spirits, Snacks, Sandwiches and Other Beach Essentials By Nick Antonicello Alan’s Market has been a...

Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom
News, upbeat

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: 1967 Supply Is a Happy Place!

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

A Portal of Pop Culture for a Child of the 1960s & 70s  By Nick Antonicello  Being born in 1960...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Facebook: @Drew Gross
Hard, News

Historic Venice Theater Turned Indoor Swap Meet Closes Its Doors

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Venue Opened Its Doors as a 1,000-Seat Single-Level Theater in 1951 By Zach Armstrong Fox Venice, a legendary movie...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: It’s Time to Reform the Voting Franchise for VNC Community Officers!

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Why Are Venice Stakeholders Denied the Right to Elect All Thirteen Community Officers Versus Just One? By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: 38 Development Items Tabled at Land Use Committee Meeting

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Will the VNC’s Land Use Standing Committee concern itself with what some regard as trifling matters? By Nick Antonicello  The...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR