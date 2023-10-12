Savor Island Flavors and Support Maui Wildfire Relief on October 21st with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Tropical Delights for a Cause: The Rose Venice’s Hawaiian Benefit Dinner

Embark on a unique culinary journey with a purpose as The Rose Venice collaborates with the Ombrello Agency to host a Hawaiian-inspired charity dinner for Maui wildfire relief on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Sponsored by Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, the event will donate 100% of ticket sales to the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund.

This exceptional evening promises a delectable menu infused with the flavors of the islands, including Spam fried rice, huli-huli chicken kabobs, tantalizing Bluefin tuna poke, and a Don Ho pizza adorned with roasted pineapple. The highlight of the evening is a meticulously slow-roasted Ojai Mangalitsa pig infused with kogi, soy, garlic, roasted garlic, and lemongrass flavors.

To complement this feast, indulge in tropical libations featuring Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, with cocktails expertly crafted by William Grant & Sons, Brand Advocacy Manager and Mixologist Sebastien Derbomez.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Location: The Rose Venice – 220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Tickets: Purchase Tickets Here

Price: $100 (all-inclusive)

Benefiting: 100% of each ticket sale will benefit the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund

Prepare for an evening brimming with live music, delectable food, exotic cocktails, and, most importantly, the chance to support an exceptional cause. Tickets are priced at $100, with every ticket sale directly contributing to the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund.

Ticket Price Includes:

All food

Specialty Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum cocktails

LIVE music

On-site tattoo experience with artists from Lincoln Tattoo, featuring traditional Sailor Jerry flash designs on a first-come, first-served basis

Benefit auction featuring a custom-designed Sailor Jerry Harley Davidson and more!!!

The event is the brainchild of Paul Vitagliano and Billy Harris, founders of the Ombrello Agency, in collaboration with Chef Jason Neroni at The Rose Venice and sponsor Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank facilitated the partnership with the Hawai‘i Foodbank to create an event where 100% of ticket sales directly support the Maui Relief Fund.

The Ombrello Agency specializes in crafting unparalleled culinary experiences, showcasing the world’s top chefs. Their services range from intimate private dinners to large-scale fundraisers, product launches, and brand activations, all infused with a unique culinary touch. Whether it’s the Emmys, the Oscars, or the LA Dodgers’ World Series, they offer bespoke experiences that elevate your event to the next level. Learn more at www.ombrelloagency.com.

About The Rose Venice: Chef Jason Neroni has preserved the essence of The Rose that the community knows and loves while introducing his seasonal, globally inspired cuisine. The Rose Venice’s menu spotlights Southern California farm-to-table fare with international influences from Chef Neroni’s travels, including gluten-free and vegan-friendly options. The Rose Venice’s bakery celebrates American classic pastries alongside reimagined Rose bakery classics with innovative techniques. Learn more at www.therosevenice.la.

About Hawai‘i Foodbank: 100% of the proceeds from the event will support the Hawai‘i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund, aiding Maui wildfire relief efforts in partnership with Maui Food Bank. Beyond immediate assistance and food support for those affected by the recent Maui wildfires, these funds will also contribute to Maui’s long-term recovery. With your support, Hawai‘i Foodbank stands with our Maui neighbors as they heal, rebuild, and recover. Learn more at www.hawaiifoodbank.org.

About Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum pays tribute to Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, a Navy veteran renowned for his tattoo artistry in WWII-era Honolulu. Crafted in the traditional Navy manner by William Grant & Sons, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is bold and smooth, with hints of caramel and vanilla. This 92-proof rum, like its namesake, adheres to traditional values and craftsmanship standards. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is available at various on- and off-premise locations nationwide, including The Rose Venice, Tower 12 Hermosa Beach, and the Roger Room in Southern California