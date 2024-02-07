February 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo One: Instagram: Coucou

Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood

2024 is bringing exciting news for fans of Breakaway Cafe, located in Culver City, and Coucou in Venice. Very exciting news indeed for other parts of the city.  

Photo Two: Hannah Small

Breakaway Cafe announced on December 1 that they will be opening a second location in Venice on Westminster. When I spoke with co-owner Zach Bayse recently, he was excited to confirm that the new location will be a window where the quietly popular Breakaway Cafe can sell its wonderful and tasty breakfast and lunch items, including its delicious breakfast burrito and sandwiches. 

The exact details of the new menu have not been announced as yet, but Nick Bayse’s chef skills will no doubt give the people of Venice some breakfast food to look forward to.  

Photo Three: Instagram: Coucou

Coucou, which was recently included in the Infatuation’s Best Date Night Restaurants list, will open a new West Hollywood location at 9045 Santa Monica Boulevard. Owners Hayley and Jesse Feldman confirmed this on the restaurant’s Instagram.  

This Parisian-style bistro is known for its excellent cocktail program and its very French ambiance and menu. It’s got a Martini Mondays menu, with the Burger Americaine and French onion soup that warms up a traditionally quiet day of the week. The restaurant stated that the space in West Hollywood has a larger kitchen and enclosed outdoor patio and that they will be introducing some new dishes to the Coucou WeHo menu and asked patrons for suggestions. It’s exciting to see what they can do with more space and chef Jacob Wetherington’s skills.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) Beloved Sports Bar to Reopen Soon on Wilshire Blvd

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

An abundance of screens will be featured @yovenicenews A classic SM watering hole is set to reopen.#santamonica #california #losangeles #restaurant...

Photo: Website of Rep. McKinnor
Dining, News

VCC Luncheon to Host State Rep. McKinnor

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Voice questions and thoughts on Venice community representation Venice Chamber of Commerce Luncheon featuring Assemblymember Tina McKinnor will be held...

Photo: Instagram: fattymartla
Dining, News

Fatty Mart to Host Super Bowl Watch Party with Special Menu

February 7, 2024

Read more
February 7, 2024

Attendees Can Enjoy Dan Dan Chili Dogs and More By Zach Armstrong Fatty Mart, a new Mar Vista-based physical market,...

Photo: Instagram: @veniceheritage
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum Set to Open Inaugural Exhibition

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

The Opening Will Feature Live Entertainment and Food By Zach Armstrong The Venice Heritage Museum, a project meant to showcase...

Photo: Susan Weiand/Stinkfoot Orchestra
News, upbeat

Venice West to Host Frank Zappa Tribute

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

The Stinkfoot Orchestra comprises a 14-piece ensemble. Music enthusiasts can anticipate a remarkable evening on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6:30...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

Free Black History Month Events to be Hosted by Santa Monica College

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

The Series Features Informative Talks, Discussions and Author Readings Santa Monica College continues its annual Black History Series, commencing in...

Photo: Michael Berg
Hard, News

Yo! Venice Interviews L.A. County Judge Candidate Michael Berg

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Small business owner, private practice attorney and public advocate for mental health justice brings a new perspective to service on...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multiple Mar Vista Robberies Appear to be Related

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

One resident told NBC4 she was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth in personal belongings By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Near $50M Palisades Riviera Home Includes Three-Story Waterfall

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

The property boasts wraparound views stretching from Will Rogers Park to the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles An architectural...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Actress Anna Paquin Cuts Price on Venice Estate to $8M

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Acquiring the property in 2010 for $1,232,000, Paquin collaborated with environmental architect David Hertz Hollywood actress Anna Paquin, renowned for...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Braces for Storm of the Year: Flash Floods, Howling Winds, and Power Outages Possible In Many Areas

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Heavy Rain, Falling Trees, and Flooded Roads – Prepare for Severe Weather Centered on LA County As of the morning...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Calling for Love Story Submissions for the Month of Love

February 2, 2024

Read more
February 2, 2024

The Stories Will be Compiled and Shared on its Website By Zach Armstrong Where did you meet your soulmate? Where...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

Santa Monica College to Host Valentine’s Glass Sale

February 2, 2024

Read more
February 2, 2024

Proceeds Will Support the SMC Art Department and Events at Virginia Avenue Park. Santa Monica College is set to enchant...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Encampment Now at Corner of Grayson & Washington

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

 A series of carts, bicycles and other modes of shelter locked to traffic pole. By Nick Antonicello  A new mobile...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: First Lutheran RVs Finally Removed by L.A. City Officials Along Venice Blvd

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

After months of inactivity, the three RV’s that plagued this church community have been cleared as of Wednesday evening (1/31/24). ...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR