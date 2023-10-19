Santa Monica Brew Works Strikes Gold at 2023 Brewers Cup, Taking Top Honors for ‘Dark Gold’ Lager

Crafting Excellence: SMBW’s ‘Dark Gold’ Shines in American-style Dark Lager Category

By Dolores Quintana

Santa Monica Brew Works has achieved a significant milestone, securing a coveted gold medal in the American-style Dark Lager category at the esteemed 2023 Brewers Cup of California. This competition stands as a prominent platform for recognizing the finest craft beers hailing from the Golden State.

Santa Monica Brew Works’ American-style Dark Lager, aptly named “Dark Gold,” was awarded the gold medal, an accolade reserved for submissions that epitomize the category, embodying the ideal balance of taste, aroma, and appearance. This award-winning lager is now readily available on draft and in convenient 16 oz cans for takeout at the brewery’s Tasting Room, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.

Avery Colomb, Head Brewer at SMBW, expressed elation at the recognition, stating, “We’re ecstatic to receive this recognition – especially coming from our peers in the craft beer industry. This exceptional lager features a special blend of dark malts, offering a slightly nutty flavor and a crisp, clean finish.”

The California Craft Brewers Cup, under the stewardship of Competition Director Mike Witherow, celebrates the crème de la crème of the state’s beers. Witherow shared, “The awarded beers are truly of the highest caliber and showcase the talent and dedication of the breweries that made them.”

The winning beers, selected by an expert panel of over 50 judges, were crowned across 83 categories. The announcement of the winning breweries took place at the 2023 Brewers Cup of California awards ceremony in Sacramento. Scott Francis, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of SMBW, quipped, “No fool’s gold here, this beer is the real deal.”

The competition was organized by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, with valuable support from the Central Coast, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego brewers guilds.