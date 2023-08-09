August 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Beach & Brew Now Offers Brunch, as Well as Beer From Beyond!

Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown. 

 By Nick Antonicello

 Beach & Brew, Venice Beach’s first self-pour taproom and kitchen, opened nearly two years ago in the area more commonly known as Washington Square.

B&B was preceded by the iconic KIFUNE, a longtime sushi restaurant and bar that was a fan favorite of Venetians and tourists alike for over 30 years.

Located two blocks from the sand, this popular bar concept offers a rotating selection of 40 self-serve beers, hard ciders, seltzers, and kombuchas, as well as California coastal wines.

A bistro of sorts, B&B now offers a stunningly tasteful brunch on Saturdays as well as Sundays from 11AM to 3PM including eggs, avocado toast and Mimosa’s to get your day at the water’s edge on the right track!

With self-pour technology, guests can get themselves draft beverages using a wristband to activate the taps and keep track of their tab.

The self-serve format allows users to explore and sample a variety of beverages as they please, without committing to a full pour.

The self-serve system cuts out the wait time and lets customers guide their own tasting experience, which is perfect for the comfortable, laid back atmosphere created by this family-managed venue.

The self-serve tap wall features a variety of regularly rotating local craft, domestic, and imported beer, hard cider, hard kombucha, hard seltzer, and California coastal wine. B&B provides a space where patrons can relax, taste new beverages, and experiment with different food pairings. 

In addition to the self-serve taps they have a full-service liquor bar featuring standard and craft cocktails plus a full-menu kitchen as well.

B&B has quickly become the new, “go-to” spot when dining here in Venice when seeking that unique, beach vibe!


​Pour your own beer and wine, have a delicious cocktail and enjoy the excellent food with great company here in Venice and all are welcome!

Are you a local?

B&B offers a 10% discount for Venetians so apply for a local’s card the next time you stop in!

Fine food, drinks, cocktails and a never-ending beer wall make B&B an eclectic stop especially on the weekends as they have added a D-Jay to further create a memorable experience.

Located at 405 Washington Blvd., B&B is just another of the many new exciting restaurants that now populate Washington Square with Coco Beach (formerly Islands), directly across the street.

For additional information, call 310-881-9172 or email at info@beachandbrewvenice.com.

Nick Antonicello is a self-described foodie and consumer of all things Venice. A thirty-year Venetian, you can contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

