L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid

By Dolores Quintana

Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire Maui communities and left historic Lahaina town nearly obliterated, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has stepped forward to contribute to the relief efforts. The Hawaii-based franchisee company is pledging to donate one dollar for each customer order placed through its official L&L Hawaiian Barbecue mobile app and online website orders. This initiative aims to provide assistance to those affected by the destructive fires. L&L Hawaiian Barbeque has a local restaurant in Marina Del Rey at 4248 Lincoln Blvd.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue’s endeavor is even more impactful as the company will match these donations, up to a total of $10,000, until August 31, 2023. The contributions will be directed towards the American Red Cross of Hawaii, an organization that is working tirelessly to provide shelter and support to the thousands of individuals who have been displaced due to the massive fires.

Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, expressed the company’s sincere call to action, stating, “We are humbly asking our supporters, customers, and franchisees across the nation to join us in our effort to support the people of Maui during this challenging time. This is a time to show the spirit and strength of aloha, which has been our commitment and mission throughout the years.”

With corporate headquarters situated on the neighboring island of Oahu, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue maintains a significant presence on Maui Island, also known as the “Valley Isle,” with five locations. Two of these locations are in Lahaina, a vital tourist and economic center housing a population of approximately 9,000. Unfortunately, amidst the fires, the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in the Lahaina Shopping Center, located at 170 Papalaua Street, was completely destroyed. On the other hand, the Lahaina location in the Honokowai Shopping Center, situated at 3350 Lower Honoapiilani Highway, remains unharmed. However, due to the lack of internet and electricity access, their communication capabilities are limited