July 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3

In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma, a unique California-meets-Mediterranean culinary destination, on July 3. Located at the corner of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, the new Paloma offers a desert-inspired dining experience with a refreshed design and a robust beverage program.

Neroni, known for his success with neighborhood restaurants, collaborated with his team at Jaybird Hospitality to blend his signature cuisine with Venice’s eclectic spirit. The reimagined space, inspired by Palm Springs’ mid-century modern design, features a mural painted by Neroni himself. The exterior boasts a vibrant patio with palm trees and desert florals, while an outdoor raw bar offers fresh oysters and seafood crudo. Inside, guests can enjoy natural wood seats, cushioned chairs, and local artwork, all set to the backdrop of vintage vinyl records.

In posts on Neroni’s personal Instagram, he hints at a secret menu item, and in stories for Paloma Venice, he is shown painting the mural on the outside of the restaurant.

As Paloma’s opening Chef, Neroni has curated menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner that focus on market-driven, hyper-seasonal Californian cuisine with a Mediterranean influence. Each beautifully plated and made with local produce selected by Neroni, dishes include fan-favorites like his Sweet Corn Agnolotti with sweet corn purée, tajin, and ricotta salata; Bucatini Carbonara with guanciale, egg yolk, parmesan, cracked pepper and panna; and Ode to Franco reverse margarita-style pizza. 

These are joined by new, soon-to-be signature dishes such as the highly shareable Grilled Laffa Bread with spreads including Sunflower Seed “Butter” and Eggplant Caponata; the Southern France-inspired Pissaladière pizza topped with spring onions, tomatoes, olives, fennel pollen and roasted garlic; a raw bar of Nantucket Bay Scallops on the half shell and Yellowtail Crudo; and seasonal treats like Crispy Valdivia Squash Blossoms and a Summer Greek Salad featuring generous portions of cucumbers, tomatoes and dill pollen. Bold, ember-roasted entrees include Grilled Salmon and Sicilian Style Rotisserie Duck. Standouts from the brunch menu include the Hearth Toasted French Toast and the Paloma Breakfast Burrito. Additional menu offerings, including shareable Pu Pu Platters, will roll out in the weeks following opening.

Complementing Neroni’s flavorful food menus is a beverage program packed with cocktails that spark a vacation mindset, such as Pacific Sunset, made with aged rum, passionfruit, lime, and orgeat falernum, and Spice Girl, featuring seasonal peaches, tequila, mezcal, and fire bitters. 

The team was also passionate about incorporating unique non-alcoholic creations on the menu, including a tiki-esque Sicilian Connection made with corn juice and curry and Pretty in Pink with peach cordial and lemon verbena. Each non-alcoholic drink is made with fresh fruits and herbs, and they will rotate seasonally. 

For the wine list, the team tapped local sommelier and natural perfumer Rachel Binder to curate a selection of sparkling, orange, rose, red, and white varietals from small producers who specialize in low-intervention wines. Beer and fresh pressed house-blended juices are also available.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...

Photo: Facebook: @Josey Peters
Hard, News

Venice Resident, Known for Trash Cleanup Volunteer Work, Gets Brutally Attacked

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...
News, upbeat

Venice Flying Carousel Finds a New Home

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events...
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
News, upbeat

17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade to Return to Classic Route

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: 2024 Homeless Count Offers Hapless Results

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Where is the Real Data for Venice?  By Nick Antonicello  After billions of dollars spent and squandered on this hapless...
Hard, News

Five Arrested After Brawl Near Santa Monica Pier

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica...

Photo: LAHSA
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...

Photo: Great Western Recreation
News, upbeat

Parks and Rec to Present Details on Upcoming “Venice Windward Playground”

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

The meeting comes less than a year after the Department announced it would remove what it described as “aging” playground...
News

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...

Photo: Loop Net
Dining, News

This Former Thomas Edison Powerhouse is Becoming a Bagel Shop

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

TODAY: ‘Venice to Venice Poetry Reading’ at Abbot Kinney Memorial Library

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

The Reading Event Will Celebrate the Anthology “From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy” The Abbot Kinney Memorial...

Photo: Instagram: @wildforkfoods
Dining, News

Wild Fork Foods Changes West L.A. Location, Opening Set for July

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

It Appears Its Formerly Announced Mar Vista Location, Which Was Set to Open in 2022, Is Not in Operation By...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Threatens Harley Davidson Staff With Knife

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

The Incident Occurred Over the Weekend By Zach Armstrong A woman entered Marina del Rey’s Harley Davidson store location twice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR