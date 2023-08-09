August 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

Mount Gay’s Après the Day Series Brings Summer Delights to Your Doorstep

Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10

By Dolores Quintana

Mount Gay Rum, the world’s oldest-running rum distillery with a history dating back to 1703, is raising the bar with its vibrant Après the Day Series. Known for its champion-quality rum that boasts over three centuries of craftsmanship, Mount Gay is bringing enthusiasts a taste of the good life with curated cocktail kits and pop-up experiences.

To help continue the summer celebration, Mount Gay invites you to the Mobile Rum Shop, where the spirit of the season mingles with the depth of flavor that the brand is renowned for. On Thursday, August 10th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Mount Gay Rum Mobile Rum Shop will set up its pop-up haven at Belles Beach House, located at 24 Windward Ave in Venice, offering patrons complimentary Mount Gay Cocktails that perfectly capture the essence of summer relaxation.

“Mount Gay Rum is the perfect pairing to any summer occasion; I especially enjoy it after spending a day in the sun or out on the water making unforgettable memories with friends and family,” shared Lauren Trickett, Mount Gay Rum National Brand Ambassador. “Summer is all about kicking back and taking in the moment, and I’m excited to help bring this series directly to Mount Gay fans so they find their own way to taste the good life, whether attending one of Mobile Rum Shop’s or enjoying the kits at any summer occasion.”

However, if you can’t make it to the Mobile Rum Shop in person, it’s okay. Mount Gay has teamed up with Cocktail Courier to offer cocktail enthusiasts the opportunity to bring the Après the Day experience to their own homes. The limited-edition Après the Day Cocktail Kit is a must-have for any summer get-together, offering a taste of the tropics with Barbados Peach Tea cocktails featuring Mount Gay Eclipse rum. The kit also includes a customized City Bonfire smores kit with a delightful Nutella twist that perfectly complements the rum’s tasting notes.

The Après the Day Cocktail Kit is available for purchase on CocktailCourier.com from now until August 19th, retailing at $69.99.

